Who will take over for Johnny O? Here are the candidates.

Johnny Olszewski will be sworn into Congress on January 3rd, as the representative for Maryland's Second District.

That will leave a vacancy for the top executive spot in Baltimore County.

Per the Baltimore County Charter, the County Council will need to elect the next County Executive.

On Monday, the County Council announced 12 candidates for the position.

Tara E. Ebersole, a former professor, college administrator, and chair of the Democratic Party in Baltimore County.

Jim Brochin, a former Maryland State Senator.

Barry F. Williams, a member of several local boards including the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Pikesville Armory Foundation.

Jon S. Cardin, a current Maryland State Delegate.

Paul Drutz-Hannahs, a comedian.

Katherine A. Klausmeier, a current Maryland State Senator.

Aris Melissaratos, former Maryland Secretary of Business and Economic Development.

Yara A. Cheikh, president of the Baltimore County Public Library's Board of Library Trustees.

George Perdikakis, Sr., an engineer who has worked with KCI Technologies and a former member of Governor Martin O'Malley's transition team.

William M. Huhn, a financial advisor at Morgan Stanely.

Tom Quirk, a former member of the Baltimore County Council.

Gregory A. Dennis, a pastor at Kingdom Worship Center.

There is a public hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, December 10 at 6 p.m., which will be open for public comment.