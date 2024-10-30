What to do if your mail-in ballot comes with a sealed envelope

More than 860,000 mail-in ballots have been requested this year, but some voters have found that their ballots are coming with a pre-sealed return envelope.

A viewer reached out to WMAR-2 News to find out what to do if that's the case.

"Voters can open the envelope carefully and then tape it to mail it," the State Board of Elections responded to our inquiry. "Voters can also request a new envelope at the local Board of Elections."

Several requests for new envelopes were made in Baltimore County, according to the SBE.

The State Board also said this can happen due to humidity or if the mail gets wet.

The viewer received conflicting information and was worried about their ballot being invalidated, but taping the ballot envelope closed will NOT invalidate your ballot, the SBE clarifies.

"The voter still has their signed oath and voted ballot which is what is required to be counted," the SBE said.

They are also working to make sure all the people answering questions about this have the correct information.