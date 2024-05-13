The election from the younger generation's standpoint

BALTIMORE — 2024 dawns a new election season around the United States.

As the presidential candidates duke it out, Baltimore is working to figure out who will assume the position of mayor.

We know most of the older Baltimore residents will be heading to the polls, but our curiosity went more toward the younger generation.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 413,000 people aged 18-24 were registered to vote. Out of those registered, 375,000 voted.

The only age range lower in voter percentage was 25-34 year-olds at 460,000.

With this, we decided to hit the streets and test Gen Z'ers about their knowledge of the General and Primary elections and ask them about the importance of their generation to get out there and vote.

You can see their responses below:

We didn't stop there.....

Our team also sat down with Dr. Joseph Dietrich, an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Towson University, to discuss young voters' desire to get out to the polls.

Here are some of his responses:

Q: How important is it to get young people out to vote?

Q: Are there dangers for young people who are only getting information about candidates from social media?

Q: What do you say to the people that say that they don't like either candidate?

Q: Any advice for young people who are trying to stay engaged in politics and vote?

Maryland's Primary Election is set to take place on Tuesday, May 14, with voting ending at 8:00 pm.