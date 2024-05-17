Sheila Dixon concedes Democratic Mayoral Primary

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon has conceded that incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott has won the Democratic primary for Baltimore City Mayor.

In a statement Friday morning, she said, "While this isn't the outcome we hoped for, I'm profoundly grateful to God and to each and every one of the Baltimoreans who stood with me in this race."

She added that she had called to congratulate Scott and wished him well in his second term.

Dixon also said, "this race marks the end of my journey in public office," adding that she'll continue to serve Baltimore in other ways.

DDHQ called the Mayoral race just before 11 p.m. on election night, but Dixon said at the time that she wanted to wait until more of the mail-in ballots had been counted.

The first round of mail-in ballots for Baltimore City have been completely counted as of Friday morning, per the Maryland State Board of Elections.