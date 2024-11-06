Question 1 has been answered with a 'Yes' in Maryland

Maryland has voted in big favor of Question 1. This means reproductive rights, including access to abortion, have been enshrined.

In fact, 75% of MD voters gave the green light to reproductive freedom, according to the Associated Press.

The term abortion isn't written in print, but the voting in of question 1 includes “preventing, continuing, or ending one’s own pregnancy.”

Following the ending of Roe v. Wade, the Maryland General Assembly voted to have Question 1 show up on the 2024 ballot.

Maryland, along with nine other states, have reproductive rights on the ballot.