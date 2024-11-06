Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Question 1 has been answered with a 'Yes' in Maryland

Supreme Court Abortion
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Abortion rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Washington.
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted
and last updated

Maryland has voted in big favor of Question 1. This means reproductive rights, including access to abortion, have been enshrined.

In fact, 75% of MD voters gave the green light to reproductive freedom, according to the Associated Press.

The term abortion isn't written in print, but the voting in of question 1 includes “preventing, continuing, or ending one’s own pregnancy.”

Following the ending of Roe v. Wade, the Maryland General Assembly voted to have Question 1 show up on the 2024 ballot.

Maryland, along with nine other states, have reproductive rights on the ballot.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices