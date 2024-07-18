Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin asks Biden to consult with Democrats on his campaign

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin (MD-8) on Thursday, joined a growing number of Democrats asking the President to continue considering whether or not to bow out of the Presidential race.

We've confirmed from Congressional sources that he sent a letter to President Biden urging him to consult with fellow Democrats about the campaign.

"There is no shame in taking a well deserved bow to the overflowing appreciation of the crowd when your arm is tired out and their is real danger for the team in ignoring the statistics," he writes in a letter following a baseball metaphor.

Raskin added in the letter that he would never presume to tell the President what he should do.

He also provided a statement following the letter being made public:

"I wrote that letter to the president over the Fourth of July weekend. My point was that we needed a strategic internal discussion about how to move forward to decisively win the election, which is of immeasurable importance to the future of America. The letter expressed my profound affection for the president, my great concern for the future of the country and my confidence in the judgment he would make. None of those things has changed.”



-Rep Jamie Raskin (MD-8)

The full letter can be found below:

