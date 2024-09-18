Watch Now
Maryland Rep. Andy Harris elected to chair House Freedom Caucus

Andy Harris
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks during a news conference with members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Andy Harris
Congressman Andy Harris, who represents Maryland's 1st Congressional District, was elected last night to be the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

Harris is Maryland's sole Republican in the state's Congressional Delegation.

In a statement released by the House Freedom Caucus on social media, Harris said he's honored to serve in the position.

"I look forward to leading this caucus as we confront the reckless spending of the Biden-Harris Administration, work to secure our Southern Border, and defend our constitutional freedoms in the House of Representatives," he says.

He succeeds former Chairman Bob Good, who represents Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

