Maryland leaders react to announcement of Tim Walz announcement

Maryland leaders and candidates are reacting to Kamala Harris' announcement that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate on the Democratic ticket.

Larry Hogan, former Governor and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate congratulated Walz.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Governor Walz on being selected as the Democratic vice presidential nominee. We had the chance to work together as fellow governors, and while we come from different parties, I have always appreciated his dedication to public service. I believe we need more governors at the national level because governors have to actually get stuff done. I wish Tim and his family well in the campaign ahead.”

-Larry Hogan

Senator Chris Van Hollen called it a superb choice in a statement.

"Tim Walz is a superb choice. Having served for years with Tim in the House of Representatives, I can say without reservation: there's no better person Vice President Harris could have picked to run and then govern alongside her. Tim has always put our country first – whether during his time in uniform, educating our children, or representing the great people of Minnesota in the House and as their Governor. I'm excited and ready to do everything I can to turn out the vote and elect President Harris and Vice President Walz – a brighter future for all Americans and our democracy depends on it."

-Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

Maryland Governor Wes Moore sent a lengthy statement, that read in part:

"There’s not a doubt in my mind that this is the team our country needs right now. They’re the partners Maryland needs in the White House. They’re the ticket that our country needs to build on President Biden’s historic accomplishments. They're the team who will defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance in November."

-Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD)

Angela Alsobrooks, current Prince George's County Executive and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate also released a statement expressing her excitement that read in part:

“I couldn’t be more excited for Vice President Harris, for Maryland, and for our country in her decision of Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Vice President Kamala Harris knows that in this election, our freedoms are on the line. And that’s why she’s chosen a qualified running mate who shares her vision for our country’s future and her fierce commitment to the freedoms that make this country great.

Governor Walz knows the stakes of this election. This is a decent man — a military veteran and former public school teacher — whose north star has always been the people he serves. His commitment to our freedoms and to our country is unshakeable."

-Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks



Current Senator Ben Cardin, who will be retiring at the end of his term early next year, posted this reaction to social media:

Harris-Walz.

Strong.

Experienced.

Authentic.

Unifying.

Exciting!

Can’t wait to cast my ballot. — Ben Cardin (@BenCardinforMD) August 6, 2024

As more reactions come out, we'll update this story.