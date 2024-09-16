Mail-in ballots to start mailing out at the end of the week

There are 50 days left until the General Election and the Maryland State Administrator of Elections has declared "the election is here."

In a post to social media, he showed that the drop boxes for mail-in ballots were being deployed last week.

Some behind the scenes action today. Deployment of the Drop Boxes. All 286. Mail-in ballots will be sent out starting 9/21. Be on the lookout. The election is here. pic.twitter.com/pbmmQvr95t — Jared DeMarinis (@JaredDeMarinis) September 13, 2024

Mail-in ballots will begin to be mailed out this Saturday, September 21st.

