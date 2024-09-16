Watch Now
Mail-in ballots to start mailing out at the end of the week

Man votes in mostly empty polling place during Maryland Primary
WMAR-2 News/Bill Fink
One man seen voting at a Baltimore City polling place during the Maryland Primary election day on May 14, 2024.
Man votes in mostly empty polling place during Maryland Primary
There are 50 days left until the General Election and the Maryland State Administrator of Elections has declared "the election is here."

In a post to social media, he showed that the drop boxes for mail-in ballots were being deployed last week.

Mail-in ballots will begin to be mailed out this Saturday, September 21st.

To register to vote, or update your voter registration, click here.

