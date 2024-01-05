Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Former Capitol Police Officer, who defended Capitol on Jan. 6th, runs for MD-3

Harry Dunn MD3.png
Courtesy: Harry Dunn for Congress Campaign
Harry Dunn MD3.png
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 10:04:51-05

Another contender for Maryland's 3rd congressional district announced their run today.

Harry Dunn, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer, announced on Friday that he will seek the Democratic nomination to fill Rep. John Sarbanes seat.

Sarbanes announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

Dunn was a U.S. Capitol Police officer on January 6th, 2021, and defended the Capitol against an attempted insurrection.

“On January 6th, 2021, I did my duty as a police officer and as an American and defended our nation’s Capitol from violent insurrectionists," said Dunn in a news release announcing his campaign. "Today, I’m running for Congress because the forces that spurred that violent attack are still at work and as a patriotic American, it is my duty to defend our democracy."

Several others have already entered the race, including state lawmakers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices