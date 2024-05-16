Filling seats: Who becomes County Executive if they leave for higher office?

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is looking to start working from D.C. as a Senator.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is hoping to do the same as a Representative.

But who becomes County Executive if they're successful in November?

We were wondering, so we dug into the individual County Charters to find out.

In Baltimore County, the County Council members have to vote on a successor from the same political party as the person who vacated the office and who meets the qualifications of the office.

Those qualifications: be a qualified voter of the County, at least 25 years old, and have been a resident of the County for at least five years.

The new County Executive holds office for the rest of his predecessor's term.

In Prince George's County, it's a little more of an involved process.

There, the Chief Administrative Officer of the County becomes Acting County Executive immediately upon a vacancy.

If the vacancy opens within the last two years of the prior County Executive's term, the County Council votes for one of its members to become County Executive for the rest of the term.

If they don't do that within 14 days of the vacancy, the Chair of the Council automatically becomes the County Executive for the rest of the term.

But, if the vacancy happens within the first two years of the County Executive's term, the Council needs to conduct a special election to fill the seat.

If Alsobrooks wins in November, she'd be vacating the County Executive's office about a month into the last two years of the term she was re-elected for in 2022.

