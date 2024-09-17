Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Maryland

September 17th is National Voter Registration Day.

With less than two months until Election Day, the Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging people to register to vote or make a plan to register.

The advance deadline for voter registration in Maryland this year is October 15th. You can register online or complete the application in person at your local Board of Election office.

If you don't register to vote by October 15th, you can register to vote in person either during Early Voting or on Election Day.

Early Voting is Thursday, October 24th through Thursday, October 31st, and will be open 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Election Day polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5th until 8 p.m.

And even if you are already registered, you can check that your voter registration is up to date or request a mail-in-ballot.

"It's never too soon to make a plan to vote in this year's election, and that starts with registering to vote," says State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis.

For all the latest election coverage, check out our WMAR-2 News Election Guide.