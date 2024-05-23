Eric Costello concedes in bid for reelection to District 11 Council seat

Councilmember Eric Costello has conceded that he has not won his bid for re-election to the District 11 seat.

He said on social media that he has called Zac Blanchard to wish him well.

"I am exceptionally grateful for the opportunity to serve you for the last decade," he wrote in a statement. "The 11th District may be one of the most challenging districts in the state of Maryland and I have poured everything I have into the role. I respect the outcome o the election and, while disappointed, remain fully committed to finishing out my term by working hard for my constituents like I have for the last decade."

Blanchard hasn't yet made a victory statement but has been tracking the daily updates on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

🚨7 more votes up!!!🚨



We're on the cusp... — Zac Blanchard for City Council (@blanchard4bmore) May 23, 2024

The results will be certified tomorrow.

We are waiting on the next ballot count update from the state Board of Elections website for the latest numbers.