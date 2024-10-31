Election worker followed leaving a polling site in Carroll County

An election worker was followed from a polling center Wednesday morning, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The worker was followed back to the election office, but the suspect didn't speak to the poll worker.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Office were called to the early voting center for a report of possible harassment and spoke to the suspect.

"They claim to have followed the worker to ensure the ballots that had been dropped off were taken to the election office," the Sheriff's Office told WMAR-2 News. "The suspect has been advised what they are and are not allowed to do near polling sites, and advised to refrain from any actions that would be harassing or intimidating."

Jared DeMarinis, the State Elections Administrator posted to social media on Thursday that harassment was not acceptable.