Candidates await final results of canvassing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The task on this day is canvassing thousands of provisional ballots.

Each ballot, once its deemed valid, must be checked by hand.

One out of three won’t make it that far.

“There were approximately six thousand provisional ballots,” said Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones, “Two thousand of them were basically not what we would call acceptable. The person either wasn’t registered or some other issues.”

Jeff Hager

With three council district races too close to call, candidates are watching the process closely.

“Those are the reasons why I continue to show up everyday, why I continue to stay in the room so that when these kinds of things happen, we can get answers,” said Council District 12 Candidate Jermaine Jones.

Since the canvassing began, an audit has turned up an Election Night glitch in which 584 votes appear to have been duplicated.

Since that time, the extra votes have been thrown out certainly changing the complexion of the Baltimore City Council District 11 race.

Initially, Zac Blanchard trailed the incumbent, Eric Costello, by a little and then by a lot once the duplicates came off the tally, but additional mail-in ballots have pushed him back into the lead.

“To come back and be up 28 votes as of last night and still waiting for the next two days provisionals, it’s been a wild ride, but we’re thrilled to be here,” said Blanchard.

It’s a ride, which will continue through Friday, which is the deadline for certifying the results.