Brandon Scott raises $150k more than Sheila Dixon

We're still a few months out from the Maryland primaries and while polls have shown former Mayor Sheila Dixon in the lead for the Baltimore City Democratic primary for Mayor, that's not what the money's saying.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott raised $682,134 in 2023 according to his campaign finance filing with the State Board of Elections.

Dixon raised $523,390 during 2023, more than $150,000 less than the current mayor.

The latest Goucher College Poll from October showed 27% of people on the day asked would've voted for Mayor Scott, and 39% said they'd vote for former Mayor Dixon.

"Feeling grateful tonight," wrote Scott on social media. "Baltimore is showing that this city wants to continue moving forward into the future, not return to the old, broken ways of the past."

Breaking down the numbers further, in individual contributions, Scott raised nearly $35k more than Dixon. The other donations came from businesses, groups or organizations, and in Dixon's case also from a candidate committee and a PAC.

However, if you look at the number of contributor names that donated, around 100 more individuals donated to Dixon's campaign than to Scott's.

On average, individual contributors donated around $571 dollars to Sheila Dixon, and $775 to Brandon Scott.

Digging even deeper, more than 45% of the individuals who donated to Dixon worked in Administration and Management. The next highest group of individuals (13.26%) who donated to Dixon's campaign listed that they were retired.

Scott's contributors were more spread out industry-wise. More than 21% were in administration and management, 16.5% worked in real estate, 12% were legal professionals, 10.8% listed 'other' and 9.15% worked in healthcare.

Some other takeaways from the Annual Campaign Finance filing, Governor Wes Moore raised More than $2.6 million in 2023, followed by Jon Baron, a 2022 candidate for Governor, who raised $1.2 million.

Rounding out the top 3 was the CASA in Action PAC, which raised $1.1 million.