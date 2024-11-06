Angela Alsobrooks projected winner of Maryland's Senate seat

BALTIMORE — Decision Desk HQ has called the Maryland Senate Race for Angela Alsobrooks.

She makes history by becoming the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the Senate.

Alsobrooks is a longtime protege of Kamala Harris, and is largely running her campaign on the same issues.

One of her top priorities has been protecting abortion rights. She also indicated her support to eliminate the filibuster to codify Roe V. Wade.

Alsobrooks defeated Congressman David Trone in the primary last May and campaigned on reproductive rights, lowering costs and maintaining the Senate's Democratic majority.

Hogan served as the 62nd Governor of Maryland from 2015 to 2023.

During the campaign, Hogan argued he'd be an independent voice despite the 'R' next to his name and pointed to his record as a two-term governor in a largely blue state.