Alsobrooks projected winner in Democratic Senate race

Decision Desk HQ has called the Senate Democratic race for Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The call came at 9:40 p.m. on election night as she pulled ahead of her main opponent, Representative David Trone.

Trone had spent at least $54 million of his own money on his campaign in the race, making him the top-funded Senate candidate nationwide.

My name is Angela Alsobrooks, and I am officially your Democratic nominee in Maryland’s Senate race.



On November 5, 2024, we are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue, and keep our Senate under Democratic control — spread the word. — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 15, 2024

As of 9:53 p.m., Alsobrooks was up by just under 30,000 votes, with about 51% of the estimated vote in.

This story is developing and will be updated.