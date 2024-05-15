Watch Now
Alsobrooks projected winner in Democratic Senate race

Posted at 9:59 PM, May 14, 2024
Decision Desk HQ has called the Senate Democratic race for Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The call came at 9:40 p.m. on election night as she pulled ahead of her main opponent, Representative David Trone.

Trone had spent at least $54 million of his own money on his campaign in the race, making him the top-funded Senate candidate nationwide.

As of 9:53 p.m., Alsobrooks was up by just under 30,000 votes, with about 51% of the estimated vote in.

This story is developing and will be updated.

