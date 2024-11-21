4% of Trump voters in Baltimore County also voted for Angela Alsobrooks, poll finds

University of Maryland, Baltimore County released a battleground exit poll, having surveyed more than 1,100 Baltimore County voters.

Of the voters surveyed, 60% voted for Kamala Harris.

Among these voters, the split for Senate was tighter.

You can see that Hogan voters were much more split on other candidates and issues, whereas Alsobrooks voters tended to vote in a much more unified way.

The poll found that voters had an overall poor view of the economy.

Things were even a bit worse when this group of voters was asked if the Maryland economy had gotten better, worse, or stayed about the same.

Governor Wes Moore outperformed President Joe Biden in approval rating, by more than 10 points.

The top issue that surveyed voters said was important in their voting decisions was abortion. The issue that the fewest voters said was important in their voting decision was the climate.

And, 42% of the voters surveyed believe they can rarely or never trust the U.S. Government to do what's right. 53% only trust the U.S. Government to do what's right some of the time.