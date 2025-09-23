YouTube to reinstate accounts banned for COVID-19 content

BALTIMORE, Md. — YouTube will reinstate creator accounts that were permanently banned for posting content about election fraud and COVID-19, the platform announced in a letter to Congress.

YouTube's parent company, Alphabet, admitted Biden administration officials repeatedly pressured the company to remove pandemic-related content even though it did not violate YouTube's own rules.

The admission follows similar revelations from other tech companies, including Facebook, about government pressure to censor COVID-19 content during the Biden presidency.

The reinstatement of previously banned accounts marks a significant policy shift for the video platform, which had maintained strict content moderation policies around election-related claims and pandemic information.

