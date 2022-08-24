Zoo gives update on blue duiker calf

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Zoo is giving an update on its baby blue duiker calf, Marigold.
She's now one-month-old, and seems to love her surroundings.
The zoo posted a video on its Twitter page, showing the calf frolicking around its habitat, of course under the watchful eye of her mom.
BABY UPDATE: Blue duiker calf Marigold is just about a month old now, and is being given regular access to the outdoor yard of the Antelope Barn. She is very curious, constantly investigating her new surroundings in the behind-the-scenes area under the close watch of mom. pic.twitter.com/NbebIq9Inl— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) August 23, 2022
