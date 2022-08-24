Watch Now
Zoo gives update on blue duiker calf

Maryland Zoo says 'Marigold is very curious'
Sinclair Miller
The new blue duiker and his mother, Flower.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 07:20:39-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Zoo is giving an update on its baby blue duiker calf, Marigold.

She's now one-month-old, and seems to love her surroundings.

The zoo posted a video on its Twitter page, showing the calf frolicking around its habitat, of course under the watchful eye of her mom.

RELATED CONTENT: It's a boy! New blue duiker born at Maryland Zoo

