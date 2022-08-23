Zoo Bop Returns

BALTIMORE, Md — Next Saturday the Maryland Zoo is bringing back their one-day Zoo Bop kids music festival. Kids and their families can visit the Zoo Saturday September third from 10am-2pm and enjoy a day full of activities.

The day will kick off with a few photo opportunities. Kids and families will be able to take pictures with the Zoo’s animal ambassadors. Then at 10:30, Zoo Bop go’ers will learn their letters and letter sounds with a special performance from Baltimore’s own Beatbox Dads. Also during this performance, there will be a popping 30-minute bubble performance from Angelo and Marie as they put on their Angelo and Marie Fantastic Bubble Show. Later, families can take more pictures but this time with the Zoo’s mascots; Sphen the penguin and Rita the giraffe. Then Alex & the Kaleidoscope-who will be traveling from Philadelphia-will be performing some of his favorite kids tunes. Tickets available for purchase and include admission into the zoo. Tickets for kids 2 to 11 are 30 dollars, adult tickets are 34 dollars and kids under two get to party for free. To purchase tickets and learn more, you can click here.