You're hired, please

ELKTON, Md. — The days of job seekers lining up for a job fair are a distant memory, and those who showed up for what's billed as "Cecil County's Biggest Job Fair" at the Singerly Banquet Hall in Elkton, know they're in high demand.

“Mostly something that I can like grow in like an entry position job, and then I can build my way up in the position,” said 19-year-old Daphne Frye when asked what she was looking for.

60 companies signed up for the event sponsored by the Susquehanna Workforce Network, but only 150 job seekers pre-registered for it.

Organizers say while the pandemic knocked some people out of their jobs entirely and sent others home to work, it also forced many to reconsider what they want to see in their career.

“Nobody wants to make that sacrifice anymore," said the network's Jessica Fessler. "Everybody is really interested in being home with their family, being able to attend to their family and making a sacrifice for your career is not on the mind of job seekers.”

Right now, there are more jobs than people to fill them, and Stephanie Lattomus, a recruiter for Christiana Care, says of the 1500 jobs she's trying to fill, nurses are the top priority.

“We offer everything from life insurance, to pet insurance, to dependent care, so we really had to enhance our benefits to make sure that we’re competitive,” said Lattomus.

We're told the fastest growing segment of job seekers are elderly workers who have felt the impacts of inflation and a drop in their investments.

“I’ve been retired and getting bored I guess," said 70-year-old Donald Glenn of Conowingo. "Just looking for something to do, and they cut our pensions. I got my pension cut three times.”

