Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.

No one else was involved in the accident, and police say the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

She was identified today as Phylicia Galvin, of Greensboro, Caroline County.

A friend wrote in a GoFundMe for her:

Phylicia had a brain aneurysm at the young age of 20..:( Her family and friends are devastated.

Phylicia worked at First State Animal Center in Delaware, and at SPCA, according to the GoFundMe. She was being mourned on Facebook by First State Animal Center and other friends and family.

First State wrote on Facebook: "This week we lost a very special employee, Phylicia Galvin. Her love of all animals was unbelievable. She was one the most dependable and hardest workers we had at the shelter. Phylicia could always be counted on for a laugh. And if you were having a rough day she would slip you a piece of a chocolate she had stashed away. Despite her small size her favorite dog at the shelter was Rocky, a mastiff mix. She loved taking Rocky out for walks and doing his meet and greets. It was a sight to see to her walking that giant dog around."

State troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457.