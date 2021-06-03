'Young people, we need you.' Baltimore Ceasefire is recruiting youth ambassadors

BALTIMORE — In an effort to promote safer streets Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is looking for new voices, specifically those belonging to city youth.

"Young people we need you. We love you," said the movement's co-founder Erricka Bridgeford. "We are heartbroken at the way violence is impacting your life. You have to be a leader in healing Baltimore or else none of us can be healed."

Bridgeford told WMAR-2 News youth ambassadors are desperately needed. Currently of the 50 positions most are adults.

"We're inclusive to everybody," she said. "The youth bring something unique to the table. They're key to understanding the issues facing out city and why crimes and violence occurs."

So far only one young person has filled out an application. While the deadline technically passed, Baltimore Ceasefire is extending the deadline until more candidates are pooled.

