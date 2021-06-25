"Y" child care associate accused of sex offense in Arnold

ARNOLD, Md. — A Severna Park man is accused of committing a fourth degree sex offense while working as a childcare associate at the “Y” on Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

Police got involved on March 15, after the Department of Social Services was notified of the incident.

Police say 23-year-old Vincent Santiago Dominick was supervising multiple children in a room at the "Y," when he was seen on surveillance sitting on the floor with a child on his lap.

The footage reportedly showed Dominick engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the child victim.

During pickup, the victim's father saw Dominick sitting with his child and quickly took them before reporting the incident.

The “Y” immediately removed Dominick from having any further contact with children pending an investigation.

On June 22, Dominick was arrested on a warrant.

Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect to contact them at 410-222-4733 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.