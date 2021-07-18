Wrong way driver kills one in early morning crash in Frederick Sunday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the crash took place early Sunday on westbound US-340 just west of St. Marks Road.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a black Nissan Altima was traveling the wrong way on westbound route 340 heading east and collided with a red Ford Focus.

The operator of the Nissan was identified as 24-year-old Tiara Marie Sprinkel. She was taken to shock trauma in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Ford Focus was identified as 55-year-old Brett Lee Warner. Warner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.