Wrong-way driver from Cecil County kills 4 on Delaware interstate

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Cecil County driver who was going the wrong way on a Delaware interstate caused a crash that killed four people Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old man from Elkton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 truck at about 11:30 p.m. on I-495, near Route 13 in Wilmington. The Ford truck was going south in the northbound lane of I-495, said Delaware State Police.

The Ford collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma. The Elkton driver was pronounced dead at the scene; he has not been identified yet.

The driver of the Toyota - a 41-year-old Philadelphia woman - was also pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Toyota, who have not been identified yet, were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

I-495 was closed for about five hours after the accident. Delaware State Police continue to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Master Corporal Breen by calling 302-365-8486. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.