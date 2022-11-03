Wrestling star Chris Jericho threatens to "whip Lamar Jackson's @$$" during live show in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The stars of All Elite Wrestling invaded Baltimore on Wednesday night for an episode of Dynamite, which airs live weekly on national television.

Among thousands of fans in the crowd at UMBC's Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, was Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and rapper Rick Ross.

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho took notice while cutting a promo inside the ring, in preparation for his title defense against a mystery opponent.

The wrestling legend claimed to not care who he would face, threatening to "even whip Lamar Jackson's @$$," which really revved up the audience in attendance.

As the cameras panned over to Jackson, he could be seen laughing and putting his hands over his face, prompting AEW television commentator Tazz to quip "Lamar looks nervous."

The former MVP later retweeted a video of the segment with a laughing emoji, and posted photos on Instagram of himself with Jericho and other wrestlers backstage.