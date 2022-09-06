World Cup Pop Up Party partners with Maryland Bobcats FC

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Maryland Bobcats FC have officially announced their partnership with the World Cup Pop Up Party.

The MBFC is are an independent club that quickly gained attention from their play in the National Indepednent Soccer Association.

The club will have an opportunity to host their very first watch party of the soccer tournament.

“Everyone is excited about another World Cup and what the World Cup Pop Up is trying to do with growing the game in the Maryland community aligns perfectly with what our club goal is,” said Evan Raimist, Maryland Bobcats FC Vice President. “We’re excited to get involved, watch some of the world’s best players, and partake in an event that will hopefully bring soccer fans from across the DMV together to celebrate the beautiful game.”

The MBFC will have players, staff, and more at the pop up and will also be hosting giveaways, games, and meet-and-greets while watching the games side by side with other fans.

for more information on the Maryland Bobcats FC, visit here.