Workers unionize at Enoch Pratt Free Library

BALTIMORE — Enoch Pratt Free Library is now unionized, following workers' demands for better wages, a safer working environment, consistency in hiring and promotion processes at the library, and an overall desire for respect as staff as primary motivations for organizing.

Friday, the decision came down to a 218-12 vote to join Pratt Workers United. The new bargaining unit will now represent approximately 330 workers from EPFL system's 22 library branches throughout the City of Baltimore.

Workers first announced their intent to unionize back in June. However, despite Pratt Workers United's support for EPFL, the library opted for a union election facilitated by the American Arbitration Association from October 28 through November 18.

Friday evening, workers like Barea Hirsch gathered at AFSCME Council 67's Union Hall to celebrate the election results.

"As public library workers, we are purveyors of free education, literacy, shelter, and access to information, and we need to have a say in how we provide these necessary and over-commodified resources," said Hirsch. "Library workers and workers in all industries across all departments deserve respect, dignity, and living wages, and we are fighting for these rights for all workers."