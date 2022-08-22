Woodberry Kitchen Hiring For Restaurant and Event Staff

Baltimore’s own Woodberry Kitchen will be reopening its doors as a restaurant. Like many businesses during the pandemic, Woodberry Kitchen had to come up with a new way to cater to their customers. And that’s just what they did.

For a while, Woodberry allowed its customers to have food delivered to them. It eventually closed its doors for deliveries and reopened as an event center. Now, they are opening their doors once more as a restaurant and are looking for front and back of house employees for events and dining.

They will be hosting a three-hour job fair today and next Monday from 3pm to 6pm at 2010 Clipper Park Rd. Interested candidates can apply here and should bring their resume to the open house or email them prior to attending. If you are interested in working front of house (servers, bartenders, etc.) you can email your resume to cole@woodberrykitchen.com. Candidates interested in working back of the house (chef, line cooks, etc.) should email their resume to stevem@woodberrykitchen.com.

