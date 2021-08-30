Women's Suffrage event held after 100th Anniversary postponed due to COVID-19

BALTIMORE — The pandemic postponed a lot of events over the last year, including the 100th anniversary celebration of women's suffrage.

So, in honor of the historic day people from different groups held an event this year instead.

It happened yesterday at Druid Hill Park and featured female-owned and operated businesses.

The executive director of the women's heritage center told WMAR2 News it's important to

educate people young and old about the 19th amendment; which gave women the right to vote in the United States.