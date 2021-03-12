Women's History Month: Celebrating Military Women

BALTIMORE — In honor of Women's History month, we sat down with National Guard Army Comander, Janeen Birkhead, to look at some of the advancements women have been able to make in the military.

"Absolutely I face barriers as a woman in the national guard. What I like to do and what I can do at this rank is take those barriers and turn it into a positive. How do I go over the barrier, under the barrier, address that barrier straight on? But I can do that because of my rank. What I need to look out for, is the barriers for the women coming behind me." said Birkhead

Taking her role seriously as a leader, Birkhead has used her D3 Mantra to model the way.

"My mantra is D to the power of three , Diversity, Discipline and Dedication... and It’s heartening to see that when there is intentional mentoring with a plan and when preparation meets that plan, women in the military can do anything." said Birkhead

One example of that intentional mentoring led to the first ever all female National Guard leadership team of which Birkhead is a member. She is joined by Maj. Gen. Linda L. Sing, Brig. Gen. April Vogel, and Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa D. Wilson.

Army Commander Janen Birkhead is currently serving in a dual hatted role as both army commander and the task force leader for the Vaccine Equity Task Force.

For more on the Maryland National Guard, click HERE