Woman tried to steal merchandise, pepper sprayed security officer at Nordstrom

BALTIMORE — Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who attempted to rob a Baltimore Nordstrom and then pepper sprayed a security guard on her way out.

Officers released a surveillance photo of the woman who attempted to steal a handbag and various designer brand sunglasses, worth $3,000 from the store on Boston Street.

The attempted theft happened around 2:20 p.m. on July 4.

An on-duty security officer stopped the woman, and after a brief struggle, she then demanded that the security officer hand over the property.

When the security officer refused, the woman pepper sprayed the security officer and took off in a white Mercedes Benz SUV.

Anyone who knows the identity of this woman is asked to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-3641.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.