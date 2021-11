GAMBRILLS, Md. — A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck overnight in Gambrills.

Anne Arundel County Police say 28-year-old Channing Danielle Jeffries was walking in the travel portion of the 700 block of Crain Highway, when she was hit and killed by the passing truck.

Right now investigators believe pedestrian error to be the primary cause of the crash. Jeffries was apparently wearing dark, non-reflective clothing at the time.

The 37-year-old dump truck driver was not hurt in the crash.