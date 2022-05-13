Woman stopped for flat tire struck, killed by impaired driver in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman stopped with a flat tire was struck and killed by an impaired driver Thursday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

Police said a female was stopped on the shoulder of Route 10 when she got out of the car shortly after 1 p.m.

Witnesses told officers a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south along Route 10 toward Ordnance Road when the driver crossed lanes and hit the woman off the side of the road.

The woman died at the scene while the driver suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Due to roadside observations, field sobriety tests were given to the driver of the Ford and he was taken into custody for further testing by a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The Ford driver was determined to be under the influence and placed under arrest.

The driver, who has not been identified, has been charged with Manslaughter by Auto; Criminal Negligent Manslaughter; Homicide by MV impaired by drugs; Homicide by MV impaired by CDS; Driving while impaired by drugs; Driving while impaired by CDS.

