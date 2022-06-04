Woman seriously injured following being thrown and trampled by a horse

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A woman is seriously injured following being thrown and trampled by a horse in Kingsville.

Around 1:06 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 9800 block of Anvil Court, where they located the injured woman. According to fire crews, the woman was thrown from the horse due to a dog scaring the horse.

The woman was air lifted to Shock Trauma where she is currently in critical but stable condition.