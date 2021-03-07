Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Accidental cooking fire kills 91-year-old woman in Woodlawn home on Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Manny Locke/WMAR-2 News
Woman killed in Woodlawn house fire on Sunday.png
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:01:17-05

WOODLAWN — A 91-year-old woman was killed in a Woodlawn house fire on Sunday.

Baltimore County Fire confirmed that the victim is Betty Alberta Lane, who lived in the home in the 1100 block of St. Agnes Lane.

Fire and police personnel were dispatched to the St. Agnes Lane address at about 12:18 p.m. for a house fire with burn patient.

First responders found the victim on the kitchen floor, unresponsive.

Baltimore County Fire EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Baltimore County Police fire investigators said this was an accidental cooking fire. The home itself sustained virtually no damage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020