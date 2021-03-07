Accidental cooking fire kills 91-year-old woman in Woodlawn home on Sunday

WOODLAWN — A 91-year-old woman was killed in a Woodlawn house fire on Sunday.

Baltimore County Fire confirmed that the victim is Betty Alberta Lane, who lived in the home in the 1100 block of St. Agnes Lane.

Fire and police personnel were dispatched to the St. Agnes Lane address at about 12:18 p.m. for a house fire with burn patient.

First responders found the victim on the kitchen floor, unresponsive.

Baltimore County Fire EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Baltimore County Police fire investigators said this was an accidental cooking fire. The home itself sustained virtually no damage.