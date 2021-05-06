Watch
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Reisterstown Road, police looking for vehicle involved

Baltimore County Police
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 06, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash

Police say the accident happened on Reisterstown Road, just north of Randall Avenue, on Monday at about 10:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed 33-year-old Lakisha Furnanders was walking eastbound when the crash occurred.

The vehicle of interest, described as dark colored, fled the scene and continued southbound in the direction of Baltimore City.

You can view footage of the vehicle of interest here.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

