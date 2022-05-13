Watch
Woman killed in head-on crash on Route 1 in Elkridge

Posted at 2:07 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:07:12-04

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A woman died this morning after the car she was driving crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Route 1 in Elkridge.

Howard County police said it happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street.

A 2005 Honda Civic was headed north when it crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, and struck a 2020 Subaru Impreza head-on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

Route 1 was closed for about 3 1/2 hours.

