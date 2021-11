LAUREL, Md. — One person was killed in a crash overnight in Laurel.

According to Howard County Police, at around 2:38 a.m. on Thursday, a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on Johns Hopkins Road approaching the traffic circle at Gorman Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.