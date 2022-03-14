Woman killed, 16-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting

PASADENA, Md. — A woman was killed and a teenager was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the shooting happened on Liberty Circle in Pasadena.

Police said the woman, identified as Aiyana Walker, died and, officers say, a 16-year-old was shot in the torso. The teen's condition is currently unknown.

"There was a dispute between the shooter and the victims of the shooting," police said in a press conference. "The shooter then fled the scene."

Police believe two people were involved in the shooting - one took off on foot and the other left in a car.

"Right now, we aren't sure if there was any connection between the shooters and the 16-year-old and Ms. Walker," police said. "Detectives are working on that."

