Woman involved in a Kingsville three-car crash dies

Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 16, 2021
KINGSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police say one of the drivers involved in a multi-vehicle crash that happened in Kingsville on Sunday has died.

The accident happened along Belair Road just south of Bradshaw Road.

The driver, 27-year-old Kyra Miller, of Baltimore, was traveling southbound on Belair Road at around 2:30 p.m. when investigators say she traveled into the northbound lane striking a vehicle head on. The impact forced the second vehicle backwards striking a third car.

Miller was transported to Shock Trauma.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle that she struck were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the passenger in Miller’s car fled the scene. Officers later located the man and placed him under arrest on an open warrant.

