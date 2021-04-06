Woman injured after being shot on Pulaski Highway, suspect charged

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A woman was injured after being shot on Pulaski Highway early Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old woman was injured after being shot in the 7300 block of Pulaski Highway just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman, who suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper body, was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say 30-year-old Dwayne Caraway has been charged with first degree assault, firearm use, reckless endangerment and other related charges in connection to this shooting.

Caraway is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.