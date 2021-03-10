Woman, infant suffer 'significant' burns in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE — A woman and infant suffered significant burns in a Baltimore house fire on Wednesday.

Baltimore City Fire said just before 2:00 p.m. they received a call about someone hanging from the window of a 2-story home in the 1900 block of East North Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke showing from the home.

Officials say a 1-year-old and 51-year-old woman with significant burns were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire was placed under control around 2:06 p.m.

