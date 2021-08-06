Woman in critical condition after being stabbed during family dispute in Lochearn

LOCHEARN, Md. — A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed overnight Friday during a family dispute.

Police say it happened around 1:30am in the 3400 block of Aurora Lane in Lochearn.

Arriving officers found the 47-year-old victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The alleged suspect, a 20-year-old man, was also on scene with less serious injuries.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charges in the case are pending.

The exact relationship between the two is unclear.

Police have not released any information on what might of led to the stabbing.