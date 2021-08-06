Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman in critical condition after being stabbed during family dispute in Lochearn

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
Crime Scene
Reports: 11 shot at a Chicago funeral home
Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 15:14:17-04

LOCHEARN, Md. — A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed overnight Friday during a family dispute.

Police say it happened around 1:30am in the 3400 block of Aurora Lane in Lochearn.

Arriving officers found the 47-year-old victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The alleged suspect, a 20-year-old man, was also on scene with less serious injuries.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charges in the case are pending.

The exact relationship between the two is unclear.

Police have not released any information on what might of led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019