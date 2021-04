BALTIMORE — A woman is dead after being stabbed inside her home in Southwest Baltimore Monday.

Police responded to the home in the 4400 block of Manorview Road for a well-being check at around noon and found the woman's body with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are questioning a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about this murder investigation is asked call detectives at (410) 396-2100.