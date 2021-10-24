Woman found dead in burning car Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of a woman found Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Franklintown Road for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, officers found members of the Baltimore Fire Department extinguishing the vehicle fire.

When the fire was out, the body of an unidentified woman was found inside in the passenger seat.

After further examination, it was discovered that the woman had sustained gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.