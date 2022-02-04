Woman fatally stabbed while her son was in the home; suspect sentenced to life

BALTIMORE — Michael Biscotti was sentenced for fatally stabbing 35-year-old Freska Yerby while her 11-year old son was home on July 13, 2020.

The stabbing happened at her home which was in the 1100 block of Comet Street and, according to court documents, Yerby's son called 911 and told them that his mother had just been killed. An officer arrived and made contact with her son. He told the officer that his mother was in the kitchen and that Mike had hurt her.

The officer entered the home and walked into the kitchen and found the victim laying on her back on the kitchen floor bleeding from multiple locations on her body. The officer also noticed multiple knives and broken knives next to her body.

Yerby was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after, the victim's son was taken to the Maryland Child Abuse Center for a forensic interview. The boy said that he was upstairs in his bedroom when he heard his mother screaming "No, no, no" and loud noises coming from the kitchen. When he went downstairs he saw his mother laying on the kitchen floor bleeding and Mike standing over her with a knife in his hand.

The child yelled at him to stop hurting his mom and Mike said "Ok." and dropped the knife. Mike exited the home and the boy ran out the front door and started yelling that his mom was just "shot" by Mike.

As he was yelling, he watched Mike walk southbound on N. Aisquith Street, toward E. Fayette Street. He was yelling and point to neighbors that the man walking with no shirt on was the man that just hurt his mother.

Some time later, he was shown a picture and was able to identify that the man in the photo was the same man that he saw holding the knife over his mother.

That man was 64-year-old Michael James Biscotti.

Biscotti was sentenced to Life without the possibility of parole. He was also given an additional twenty year sentence, with the first five years ineligible for parole, that will be served consecutive to the Life sentence. Biscotti was also sentenced to three years that will be served concurrently.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Baltimore Police Department and my relentless prosecutor on this case, Jeff Maylor, who worked around the clock to secure justice for this family. Mr. Biscotti will deservedly spend the rest of his natural life in prison for this heinous crime," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.